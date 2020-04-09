



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This week, the NFL released the All-Decade Team for the 2010s. There are some incredible names on the list, a lot of soon-to-be Hall of Famers, and Philadelphia is well represented.

Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox made the list. Former Eagles’ Jason Peters, Darren Sproles and LeSean McCoy were included as well.

But one of the four guards selected is a true Philadelphian — Frankford High School and Bloomsburg University product Jahri Evans, who became a star offensive lineman with the New Orleans Saints.

CBS3 caught up with Evans to discuss the honor.

CBS3: You’re in pretty elite company. How cool is it to be among some of the greatest of all time?

Evans: Being on that high-powered offense with GOAT [Drew] Brees as I call him. It just shows we had a lot of players who were playmakers and I played a huge part of it and had a dominant career, so it was great.

CBS3: You’re a Philly guy, Frankford High School, what is it like to accomplish all you’ve accomplished knowing where you came from?

Evans: It’s an awesome feeling being able to live out your goals and your dreams, and I try to instill in our local youth here and down in Louisiana, where I played, that they too can live out their goals and their dreams.

CBS3: All right, I’ll give it to you — Frankford High, great football program. I don’t know if you know this, but I went to Northeast High. I feel like we’ve got a pretty good football program too.

Evans: No, you guys do. Out of our schools, and Washington and Germantown when it was open when I was playing, had some good teams.

During his pro career, Evans won a Super Bowl and made six Pro Bowls and became the bodyguard for Drew Brees. But his Philly roots have stayed intact as Evans continues to give back through his foundation.

“We’ve done a lot in the community,” Evans said. “We’ve done things from building homes in New Orleans throughout my career to being involved in the school district here in Philadelphia. Right now, we’re putting together a big clothes drive that we’re looking to do here in a couple of months.”

For more on the Jahri Evans Foundation, click here.