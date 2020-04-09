



GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) — They don’t officially take effect until Friday, but some grocery stores in New Jersey have already put new distancing rules in place that were mandated by Gov. Phil Murphy. Shoppers have been lined up all morning to get their groceries at the Glassboro ShopRite. The store has adhered to those mandates put forth by Murphy.

While outside, customers are standing at least six feet apart.

Once inside, the mandate states occupancy should be 50 percent of the maximum store capacity.

There should also be six feet of spacing in checkout lines to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

As far as keeping grocery stores as sanitized as possible, there should be frequent sanitation of high-touch areas, like shopping carts, counters, credit card machines and keypads.

Hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes should also be provided to staff and customers.

The health department recently suggested everyone wear masks when outside.

Murphy is requiring workers and customers to wear cloth face coverings while in stores, except when it inhibits their health or if the person is younger than 2 years old.

Workers are supposed to wear gloves when in contact with customers or goods.

As for the more vulnerable population, like the elderly, New Jersey stores must now establish special hours for them to do their shopping.