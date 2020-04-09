



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey officials will begin providing more information regarding hospitalized coronavirus cases as the death toll continues to rise. Gov. Phil Murphy announced an additional 198 COVID-19-related deaths Thursday and 3,748 more cases, bringing the statewide total above 51,000.

As the death toll reached 1,700, Murphy released more information about hospitalized coronavirus patients. There are currently 7,363 hospitalized residents in the state. Of those patients, 1,523 are requiring intensive care and 1,551 are on ventilators.

Marriott is offering free rooms at the Marriott Courtyard Newark for nurses and doctors working long hours as part of their nationwide Rooms for Responders initiative.

In an effort to protect New Jerseyans unable to pay their health care premiums during the health crisis, Murphy signed an executive order Thursday extending the grace period for residents who may be unable to pay their premiums.

The executive order requires a minimum 60-day grace period for health and dental insurance policies and a 90-day grace for home and auto insurance, renters insurance, life insurance, insurance premium-financing arrangements and more.

Insurance claims must be paid out to those who are within the grace periods. Insurers are not allowed to ask for repayment of unpaid premiums in a lump sum at the end of the grace period and back payments must be spread out over the remainder of the insurance term.

Murphy took measures to ensure social distancing on Wednesday, closing state parks and implementing new requirements for essential retail stores.

Some grocery stores in South Jersey are already following the new social distancing rules. The rules don’t go into effect until Friday, but shoppers have been lined up all morning to get their groceries at the Glassboro ShopRite.

Customers waiting outside to get their groceries are standing six feet apart and once inside, the mandate states occupancy should be 50% of the maximum capacity.

New Jersey’s jobless claims jumped 32% last week to 206,000, breaking a record set the week before, the state Labor Department said Thursday. The spike in claims reflects the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on the state’s economy, according to the Labor Department.

The hardest-hit workers were from the food-service industry, followed by those at doctors’ and dentists’ offices, the department said. Administrative workers were also hit hard.

Murphy says almost 214,000 residents filed for unemployment insurance benefits last week.

“We learned this morning that nearly 214,000 more New Jerseyans filed for unemployment insurance benefits last week,” Murphy said. “We’re working as hard as possible to make it easier for you to access your benefits. No one will be denied one penny of their unemployment benefits.”

Those looking for work during the coronavirus outbreak can visit the state’s job portal. There are nearly 50,000 active job listings.

Murphy tweeted a map showing how social distancing is slowing the spread of the virus.

“I know social distancing isn’t fun. I know it can be inconvenient. This can’t be a time of convenience. This is a fight to protect our families, our friends and our neighbors. It’s a fight for the heart and soul and future of our state,” Murphy said.

“Every day, we get stronger,” Murphy added. “Every day, we are more prepared to see ourselves through this. This is the spirit we all need to muster now and for the weeks ahead. This is New Jersey. We can do anything.”