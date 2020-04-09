



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer is back on the job after a weekslong battle with COVID-19. Officer Shamssadeen Baukman made headlines last year when he became known as the “Karaoke Cop.”

But the energized 18th District officer had a turn for a worse when, last month, he woke up in a drenching sweat and later had a 100.8 degree fever. He was tested for the coronavirus, which came back positive.

“It was heartbreaking because I’m watching my colleagues go to work every day and I couldn’t help. I couldn’t go anywhere. I was quarantined in the house,” Baukman told CBS3’s Matt Petrillo in an exclusive interview.

Baukman is a fighter, but overcoming the virus wasn’t easy.

“The symptoms I had were the headache, the chills when I went to sleep at night and a sore throat, but I thought it was allergies,” Baukman said, adding he lost his taste and smell.

However, looking at his police uniform motivated him to get better and do the job he loves.

“It was hung up and I was like I got to get back to it, got to get back to it,” Baukman said.

Now, Officer Baukman is healthy again. On Monday, he went back to work on the frontlines for the first time in weeks.

“It was good,” Baukman said. “I got to help people understand how it is to be that person who suffered through this illness.”