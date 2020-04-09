AMBLER, Pa. (CBS) — Thursday’s storms forced the closure of Montgomery County’s testing site at Temple’s Ambler campus. The site was initially supposed to close for good on Friday but after pushback, the federal government agreed to fund it and keep it open longer.
Because of the damage, the site will move to the Montgomery County Community College campus in Blue Bell.
“I am very grateful and relieved that we will be able to provide this important information to the residents in our region and continue to receive critical data that aids us, here at the county, in our surge and other planning,” Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Chair Dr. Valerie Arkoosh said.
The site will open April 15 and is expected to remain open through May 30.
The federally-funded testing site at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia will close Friday, as expected.
