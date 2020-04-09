Comments
DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Authorities in Delaware are taking steps to ensure social distancing in state parks and wildlife areas. Eyewitness News was at the Bellevue State Park in Wilmington Thursday, where many people were working out and the parking lot was full of cars.
Police from the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will limit the number of visitors beginning Friday.
Officials say their goal is to diminish crowded parking lots and trails.
