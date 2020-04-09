DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Three more correctional officers in Delaware have tested positive for coronavirus, officials announced Thursday. Nine correctional officers in the state have now tested positive for COVID-19.
The three new cases include two officers at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna and an officer assigned to Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution in New Castle.
Delaware officials say 23 people in the state have died from COVID-19 complications. That includes 10 deaths related to long-term care facilities, six of which are related to Little Sisters of the Poor in New Castle County.
The victims’ ages range from 57 to 94.
The most recent victims all had underlying health conditions, including a:
- 82-year-old male long-term care resident from New Castle County
- 63-year-old female from New Castle County
- 66-year-old male from Sussex County
- 57-year-old male from Sussex County
Total coronavirus cases in Delaware rose to 1,209 on Thursday — 701 in New Castle County, 294 in Sussex County and 214 in Kent County.
Officials say 173 Delawareans have recovered from the coronavirus.
