PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, this offseason was already set to be a crazy time in his life. His wife, Madison, is pregnant with the couple’s first child, a baby girl, who’s expected in the coming days and weeks.

Then, of course, the coronavirus outbreak began to spread throughout the United States, dramatically altering the NFL offseason just as things would have been revving up to get ready for the start of the 2020 season. The 27-year-old spoke to the Eagles website about how he and his soon to be growing family is holding up in the midst of the current crisis.

“For me and my wife, it was already an interesting time as we’re coming down to the wire here of my wife’s due date with a lot of planning and organizing and making sure we’re on top of things for when this little girl arrives,” said Wentz in an interview with Dave Spadaro on the team’s website. “Now, the pandemic hits and we’re just trying to be extra cautious. With the unknown of her being pregnant and what’s coming, We’re pretty fortunate to have a place where we can be secluded and stay away from people. And I’m still able to work out at home which I’m very thankful for a home gym.”

Wentz, like many of us, is staying indoors as much as possible, though he does have a bit more seclusion at his North Dakota home, so he is able to get outside. He told Spadaro that he stays positive by keeping his faith in God, always a huge part of his life, that God will lead us through the current crisis.

Though Wentz is hopeful that things will be good to go by the time the regular season comes, he did note that not getting ready to come back to Philadelphia right now is tough. The quarterback says the biggest thing he misses right now is the fan base and their support knowing that they’re still dialed in to Eagles football in the midst of all of this.

“I just miss the fans. It’s something that usually this time of year the offseason for us is starting to wind down and usually we’re coming back and starting practicing, starting some different things,” said Wentz. “Obviously those things are put on hold for now. I appreciate the fans even through this offseason just knowing how excited and how involved they are regardless of the circumstances this world’s in.

“We have the draft coming up, I’m excited to see the pieces that we add and excited to get back there when we can and when it’s safe too. I know I’m excited for next season and I’m sure the fans are as well. God willing, it will be safe and everyone will be back to work before we know it and we’ll be back out there in September.”

Until then though, aside from keeping himself in shape, Wentz has allowed himself to indulge in some television binge watching like the rest of us. His and Madison’s favorite show right now? Actually one recommended by Wentz’s former backup, Nick Foles.

“We have been watching the show ‘Suits’ quite a bit,” said Wentz. “Nick Foles actually told me about ‘Suits’ awhile ago so we finally got around to checking it out. It’s pretty good. Other than that, I just stay busy, stay active, stay outside quite a bit.”