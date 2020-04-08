PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton has partnered with HipCityVeg to provide 500 meals for frontline health care workers, the company announced Wednesday. The Philadelphia-based company tweeted out a message asking fans to join Milton in providing meals to help get the total to 1,000.
The plant-based fast-casual restaurant posted a new section to their website, the cleverly named giveshakeanassist.com to help with the effort. The meals are prepared at cost according to the company, with $10 covering the cost of donating a meal to hospital workers. The company says that the plant-based company Beyond Meat is donating hundreds of Beyond Burgers to assist in the effort.
HipCityVeg’s various locations are one of many restaurants in the Philly area currently taking orders for takeout, curbside or delivery in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
