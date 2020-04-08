Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a man was shot eight times and killed while driving in the city’s Ludlow section. The shooting happened on the 1500 block of North Marshall Street, just after 3:45 p.m. Monday.
Police say the 38-year-old victim was shot eight times in the upper torso while he was driving a grey Lincoln MKS.
He was transported to Jefferson Hospital but was pronounced dead just before 4:30 p.m., according to police.
Police say no arrests have been made but a weapon was recovered in the victim’s vehicle.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
