CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a man was shot eight times and killed while driving in the city’s Ludlow section. The shooting happened on the 1500 block of North Marshall Street, just after 3:45 p.m. Monday.

Police say the 38-year-old victim was shot eight times in the upper torso while he was driving a grey Lincoln MKS.

He was transported to Jefferson Hospital but was pronounced dead just before 4:30 p.m., according to police.

Police say no arrests have been made but a weapon was recovered in the victim’s vehicle.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

Comments