



— A Georgia woman who received a hero’s escort home after surviving COVID-19 credits God for her recovery.

Barbara Killiebrew, 60, had been hospitalized at Coffee Regional Medical Center in Douglas since March 18. She was put on a ventilator and appeared to be facing death.

“I felt in my mind and my heart that I was coming back to them. I was fighting, I was fighting for my life,” she told WALB.

But she said God had other plans.

“First and foremost, I thank God for Jesus, for him saving my life and giving me another chance because two or three times where I have given up, God said no,” she said.

Killiebrew eventually recovered, and when it was time to leave the hospital, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office arrived to formally escort her home.

“The sheriff and everything got together, blocked the roads off and I was thinking to myself, it could have been a funeral but instead, God has it turned around for a celebration,” said Killiebrew.

Even though she was not able to see her two daughters for several days after she tested positive, Killiebrew said she did not feel as if she was alone.

“I realize there are so many people around the nation fighting for their life but God and his good almighty helped me. He kept this young lady here to come home and tell about corona, COVID-19,” she said.