NEW JERSEY (CBS) — Eyewitness News has learned that the retired president of a chain of New Jersey grocery stores, Steve Ravitz, has died from the coronavirus. Ravitz and his family own several stores throughout South Jersey, including five ShopRites.

In a statement, the Board of Freeholders says Ravitz was a cornerstone of the community and will be greatly missed.

“This was a gut punch for me, our Board and the County because Steve and the Ravitz’s Family were always there to help residents in the most need and were always willing to provide to the underserved. In fact, as this pandemic was ramping up a month ago, Steve and his family didn’t think twice about providing the county with $10,000 to feed seniors and anyone who was at risk of going hungry in these historic times. We will miss his willingness to serve our region from his position with Temple Beth Sholom to his support of the arts in Cherry Hill. He was a good man who always saw the best in society.

“Steve was the cornerstone of our community, volunteering on several nonprofit boards and someone you could always count on, we will miss his smile, levity and intelligence, and we will miss his constant presence in Camden County. As we come to terms with his passing, we will keep Steve’s children, grandchildren and extended family in our thoughts and prayers.”