PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chopper 3 was over Jefferson Frankford Hospital Wednesday in Northeast Philadelphia. A refrigerated trailer has been moved into place outside the hospital to store bodies.
The trailer is part of a contingency plan in case there is a surge of COVID-19-related deaths.
Coronavirus Latest: White House Concerned About COVID-19 Surge In Philadelphia, Call City Hot Spot
Models show Philadelphia is expected to reach its peak early next week, and that’s getting attention from the White House, who is calling the city a hot spot.
