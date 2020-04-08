Comments
BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Wawa has sent a 53-foot-long refrigerated truck to Bergen County to serve as a temporary morgue, if needed, during the coronavirus pandemic. Bergen County has been especially hard hit, with over 7,800 COVID-19 cases and 314 deaths.
The refrigerated truck will help take the pressure off morgues and funeral homes in protecting bodies.
“They had heard about our need, with a heavy heart, for refrigerated trucks to help take the pressure off our morgues and funeral homes in protecting the bodies of those loved ones we have lost,” Murphy said.
Murphy called Wawa’s help “invaluable.”
Statewide, there are over 47,000 cases and 1,500 deaths.
