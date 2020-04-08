



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has pushed back the state’s primary and ordered all store customers and employees wear face masks during the coronavirus pandemic. The effects of social distancing, and to a lesser extent face masks, appear to be paying off in New Jersey as the rate of new cases declined for the third straight day on Wednesday, but the number of deaths again increased.

Officials announced an additional 275 COVID-19-related deaths Thursday as the death toll rose to 1,504. Murphy also reported an additional 3,088 positive cases as the statewide total climbed to 47,437.

“Even though the curve may begin to look like this, it’s still going up,” Murphy said. “I hate to say it, it is still going up. And while it may be flattening, beginning to flatten, the fatalities are going up and will continue to go up.”

Due to the pandemic, New Jersey’s primary elections, originally scheduled for Tuesday, June 2, has been pushed back until July 7. Murphy signed an executive order to move the primary election date to “ensure that every voter can vote without endangering their health or safety.”

He says officials decided to move the primary to preserve the possibility of in-person voting with improvements in the current public health crisis. Murphy also wants to allow more time to move to a statewide vote-by-mail election, if needed, which has never happened before.

Having additional time will make the possible transition easier, the governor said.

Murphy is also taking drastic steps to stop the spread of the coronavirus and enforce social distancing.

To mitigate overcrowding inside essential retailers, particularly grocery stores, Murphy signed an order stating retail locations must indefinitely limit the number of customers allowed inside to no more than 50% of their capacity at a time. All customers and employees must wear some sort of face coverings while inside the stores.

Retailers must also provide special shopping hours for high-risk individuals, put up physical barriers between customers and cashiers and baggers, and regularly sanitize areas used by their employees.

Also, Murphy says that as of 8 p.m. Friday night, all non-essential construction work will stop operating until further notice. Exceptions to this order include projects at hospitals and schools, in transportation and public utility sector, the building of affordable housing, other individual housing sites that can adhere to strict limits on the number of workers on-site.

On Tuesday, Murphy extended the public health emergency in New Jersey for an additional 30 days.

With the extension of the public health emergency, he ordered all schools to be closed indefinitely and closed all county and state parks to ensure people are practicing social distancing.

One of the parks that is now closed is Cooper River Park in Camden County. Eyewitness News was at the closed park Wednesday and found people fishing, as well as working out.

Signs are up saying the park is closed and the playground has been roped off with caution tape.

Murphy is also imploring New Jersey’s sizable Jewish population to observe Passover at home on Wednesday night with only immediate family members.

“The story of Passover is a story of strength and perseverance and ultimately, deliverance,” Murphy said. “So we must exhibit these traits today. Throughout Passover and every day until this emergency ends.”

Another drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opened Wednesday at Rowan College of South Jersey in Sewell. Tests will be performed by appointment only for adult residents with symptoms.

Murphy and other state and military officials toured the 500-bed facility in Edison at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center on Wednesday morning. The field hospitals are expected to serve only non-coronavirus patients, taking pressure off other facilities so they can address those with COVID-19.

Another facility is expected to open in Atlantic City, though it’s not clear when.

CBS3’s Cleve Bryan contributed to this report.