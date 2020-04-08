



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Having a baby during a pandemic is scary as some women from the New York area are trying to make arrangements to deliver in the Philadelphia region. Others are considering home deliveries.

One South Jersey hospital system is taking extra precautions.

So far, it appears COVID-19 doesn’t pose any increased dangers to pregnant women and the babies, but there are still a lot of unknowns.

With the virus now everywhere, hospitals are limiting the number of visitors allowed in for the delivery.

Dena Moore is due to deliver her fourth child in May.

“It’s terrifying. It’s really upsetting. I cry almost every day,” Moore said. “It’s been really difficult thinking about having a new baby, bringing him home, not having a family come visit. Who knows how long this is gonna last?”

Moore will deliver at Virtua Voorhees, which is now screening every patient for symptoms and all of the staff are wearing masks.

“We have more intense masks, N95 or surgical mask, during their delivery to help reduce exposure during that time as well,” said Dr. Nicole Lamborne with Virtua Health.

Dr. Lamborne, an obstetrician, says one of the biggest changes they’ve made is limiting each mom to one delivery partner.

“It does have to be the same visitor throughout their stay,” Lamborne said. “They need to stay with the patient and not leave the building so they’re not having additional exposures we’re not aware of.”

Dr. Lamborne has delivered several moms who had COVID-19. The babies have tested negative. The virus does not appear to spread in utero, but it could if the mom and baby interact, so they’re separated right after delivery.

“We do a lot to connect the baby and mother through our digital devices and Facetime and Skype,” the doctor said.

For new obstetrical patients, many coming from New York and North Jersey, they would have to quarantine for two weeks before being seen.

With so much stress and uncertainty, Dr. Lamborne has this message for pregnant women.

“Try to enjoy this time, focus on all the normal baby things, focus on your pregnancy and all the happy things you were thinking about before,” Dr. Lamborne said. “Because that’s really good for you mentally and for the baby.”

Virtua and other hospitals are trying to send new moms and their babies home as soon as possible. Midwives say requests for home deliveries have increased dramatically since the outbreak.