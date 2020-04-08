PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The coronavirus is wreaking havoc on families’ custody arrangements. New plans have had to be made as parents get sick or exposed to the illness and already-feuding former couples are battling over each other’s approach to stay-at-home orders.
And as millions of people lose their jobs, some divorced parents are starting to ask to modify their child support arrangements and those who rely on those checks are worrying about how they’ll get by.
The chaos is unfurling as courts are closed except for emergency matters.
Family lawyers and experts said they expect to see pandemic clauses in future divorce and custody agreements.
There are currently 14,819 coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania, including 240 deaths; in New Jersey, there are 44,416 cases, including 1,232 deaths; and 928 cases in Delaware, including 16 deaths.
