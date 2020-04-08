GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A new drive-thru testing site opened Wednesday morning in Gloucester County. The site is on the campus of Rowan College of South Jersey in Sewell.
Tests will be performed by appointment only for adult residents with symptoms. This is the only test date scheduled so far.
Gloucester County has at least 321 cases and five deaths.
Officials say they are trying to get a better handle on case numbers.
“We’re hoping to set up many other dates at this point, but for right now, this is important that we get started and see how things go,” Gloucester County Freeholder Deputy Director Frank DiMarco said. “It’s a process and we’ll work through it. All we have right now are numbers. The more numbers we get, the more we can figure out what we have to do next.”
Adult residents with COVID-19 symptoms must call 856-218-4142 to be prescreened.
