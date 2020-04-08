WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware now has over 1,000 coronavirus cases. Health officials announced 188 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday to bring the statewide case total to 1,116.
Officials also announced three new deaths from the virus, bringing the state’s total to 19 fatalities.
The new deaths include an 88-year-old man, who was a long-term care facility resident, from New Castle County; an 81-year-old man from New Castle County; and a 74-year-old woman from Sussex County.
Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected
According to officials, nine deaths have been reported at long-term face facilities, including eight deaths in New Castle County — six at Little Sisters of the Poor — and one in Sussex County.
Officials say 8,323 people in the state have tested negative for the coronavirus.
