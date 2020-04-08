Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Are you looking for ways to keep your mind sharp and focused while staying at home? One option that’s gaining popularity is taking free college classes online.
Universities around the world are offering free courses online.
A website called Class Central lists thousands of class options and the majority of the courses are completely free.
The site’s creator describes it as a trip advisor for online classes.
Not all of the free courses available are academic.
Guitar company Fender is offering three months of free online guitar, bass and ukulele lessons.
There are also free cooking classes online, many of them can be found on Youtube.
You must log in to post a comment.