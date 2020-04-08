Comments
MALVERN, Pa. (CBS) — Acme Markets is limiting the number of customers who can be inside its 164 stores to enhance the social distancing protocols, effective immediately. Acme made the announcement on Wednesday in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The number of customer inside a store at a time will be limited to approximately 20% of the store’s overall capacity unless said otherwise.
“The health and safety of our customers, associates and their families is our top priority,” said Acme President Jim Perkins. “We believe this is an important step to help reinforce proper social distancing.”
The grocery store chain is also supplying masks for all store and distribution associates by the end of the week.
