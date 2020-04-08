PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Brandon Graham is part of an Eagles defense with a lot of new faces. CBS3’s Lesley Van Arsdall caught up with Graham to get his thoughts on the new additions and what he’s been up to while staying at home.
Without football, Graham is getting more time to play the role he loves the most — being a father.
“Every time I come home, I’m focused on them. I try to focus on them and leave football where it’s set for the next day,” Graham said.
He says he loves the moves the Eagles have made this offseason, including signing defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and trading for cornerback Darius Slay.
“I’m excited. I think that getting Hargrave and then getting Slay, it’s only going to boost what we already have,” Graham said. “I like guys that we got too, like Avonte [Maddox], that’s gonna be hungry this year. You got Jalen Mills going back to his position that he always wanted to be.”
Graham has a message for fans.
“Can’t nothing stop no show,” Graham said. “I know we all gonna rise up from this.”
