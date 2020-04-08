Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men were rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Kingsessing. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday along the 5800 block of Angora Terrace.
Investigators say the victims were shot in the arm and leg. They are in stable condition.
Police have recovered a gun but have not made any arrests.
