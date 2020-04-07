Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA authorities say several teens were arrested for attacking a homeless man at the Spring Garden Market-Frankford Line station on Monday night. SEPTA Transit Police Chief Thomas Nestel says the eight teens were 14 and 15 years old.
Pack attack on a homeless man at Spring Garden MFL last night at 10:40pm. Eight 14-15 year olds ARRESTED! The vulnerable are preying on the vulnerable in the middle of a dire health crisis. Philadelphia is better than this. pic.twitter.com/potjJUGMbY
— Thomas J. Nestel III (@TNestel3) April 7, 2020
“The vulnerable are preying on the vulnerable in the middle of a dire health crisis,” Nestel tweeted. “Philadelphia is better than this.”
The victim’s condition is not known.
