By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA authorities say several teens were arrested for attacking a homeless man at the Spring Garden Market-Frankford Line station on Monday night. SEPTA Transit Police Chief Thomas Nestel says the eight teens were 14 and 15 years old.

“The vulnerable are preying on the vulnerable in the middle of a dire health crisis,” Nestel tweeted. “Philadelphia is better than this.”

The victim’s condition is not known.

