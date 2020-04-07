BREAKING:Third SEPTA Employee Dies From COVID-19, Union Leader Says
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Wilmington News


WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Wilmington police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl. It happened on the 200 block of North Madison Street, around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday.

The teen was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

There is no word on a motive.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this incident, call Wilmington Police Detective Brianna Rodrigues at (302) 576-3971 or submit tips to Delaware Crime Stoppers at ‪1-800-TIP-3333 or ‪delawarecrimestoppers.org.

Comments