



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s going to be a sight for stargazers on Tuesday night. If you look up to the sky tonight, you may see the Super Pink Moon.

It won’t actually look super pink, but according to the Farmers’ Almanac, the moon will be its usual golden color before fading to bright white.

Chief Astronomer at The Franklin Institute Derrick Pitts tells us more about what makes tonight’s moon so very special.

“This evening’s moon actually is called a ‘super moon’ because the moon is a little bit closer to Earth, its orbit around the Earth at this particular point brings it to its closest point not only for the month but for the year,” Pitts said. “It will appear a bit larger and a bit brighter.”

Pitts says this is the closest moon of all for the year. He says the best time to watch the moon is right after sunset.

“You’ll get the biggest effect of what looks like a very large moon if you watch the moon as it’s rising over on the Eastern horizon, just after sunset,” Pitts said. “So if you go out right after sunset, watch the moon as it’s rising over in the east that’s when you’ll get to see it.”

Pink illumination will happen at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday.