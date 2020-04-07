DOVER, Del. (CBS) — You see it on television and hear it on radio, it’s all over social media as well — humor or light moments during a time of crisis. It’s designed to help provide perspective and help us all deal with any emotional hardships and the stress that can easily accompany what we are all going through right now.
We captured a moment of levity last week when Ukee Washington said he wasn’t going to shave until this crisis was over and he’s a man of his word.
You know how our sports teams like the Flyers grow rally beards during the playoffs?
It’s a form of solidarity with the goal of winning in the end — team effort. We’re all in it together, so guys, let’s do it and ladies please support us.
One problem though, barbershops and salons are closed.
So Ukee asked a local beard champion to give him some tips and what he thought of the rally beard idea.
Watch the video for Ukee Washington’s full report
You must log in to post a comment.