



COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — For millions of people, Easter is not going to be the same as years past. But our Vittoria Woodill found a bakery trying some new ideas, and even an untraditional way to mark the holiday.

During this incredibly crazy time, many businesses have been forced to get creative and because of that, so many places have been coming up with the coolest activities for us to take home in return for showing our support.

Like at the Collegeville Italian Bakery, they’ve got a savory take-home kit that you and the kids will love and a sweet kit that has the Easter Bunny’s stamp of approval.

“Our goal is, you know there is only a certain amount of things you can do at home. We wanted to do something fun and active and we came out with our pizza-kit,” Collegeville Italian Bakery’s owner Steve Carcarey said.

“You get a fresh dough ball, two containers of cheese, flour for your countertop with the dough. You get a container of cornmeal, which is optional, and then you get a container of sauce,” he said. “That’ll make a 16-inch pizza.”

“A few weeks later we came up with another idea we called, Heaven’s Cake Kit. Now we put our heads together, with Easter time coming up, we’re doing an Easter egg-shaped kit,” Carcarey added.

“It’s an egg-shaped vanilla cake. You get six cupcakes — three chocolate and three vanilla. You get chocolate and vanilla icing and for decor, you get pink, yellow and blue icing along with colorful sprinkles,” Patrizia Carcarey said.