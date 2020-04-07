PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many of Philadelphia’s most iconic buildings will be shining blue Tuesday night in honor of World Health Day. From the Philadelphia Museum of Art to Boathouse Row, the gesture is meant to honor health care workers on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The selfless health care workers who are on the front lines of this public health crisis are true heroes,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. “The act of lighting our city up in blue is a small but highly visible way to express our support and appreciation during this trying time. We want Philadelphia’s health care workers to know we are thinking of them and are eternally grateful for the sacrifices they are making each day.”
We’re told more than three dozen buildings and cultural sites from Center City to South Philadelphia are participating in the “Philly Shines Blue” initiative.
The buildings will be lit in blue every Tuesday for the rest of the month.
