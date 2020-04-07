PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All flags on commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds fly will be lowered to half-staff to honor victims of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday. Wolf signed an executive order to keep flags at half-staff until a date that will be announced after the pandemic passes.
On Tuesday, health officials reported Tuesday 1,579 new cases in the commonwealth, bringing the statewide total to 14,819.
Pennsylvania officials say 78 more people died from the coronavirus, raising the death toll to 240.
Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected
“Too many Pennsylvanians have lost their lives to COVID-19, and, unfortunately, many more will die,” Wolf said. “This virus prevents us from honoring the dead at traditional gatherings. We cannot have funerals, wakes, or sit shiva. I hope this flag lowering provides some solace to the grieving families and friends. And, I hope it serves as a reminder of the reason for the sacrifices Pennsylvanians are making to help their community survive this crisis.”
All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.
