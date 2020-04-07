



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 continues to check in on the health care workers on the front lines of the fight to contain the coronavirus. Dr. Rob Danoff is overseeing a testing site for Jefferson in Bucks County.

There are currently 13,112 coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania, including 162 deaths and officials are preparing for those numbers to surge.

Dr. Danoff joins CBS3 This Morning on Tuesday to discuss the expected surge.

Q: Top officials have been warning that this will be a devastating week, what are you seeing and hearing right now in terms of cases?

We are seeing more cases and it makes sense. We are testing more and it does spread widely in the community, I mean this is something that can spread easily and that’s why we really need to take precautions including wearing masks, hand hygiene and social distancing. So the reason why they are concerned about a bad week is because the numbers have been increasing and there’s more people in the critical care unit than before and you know, that’s a problem because a lot of people unfortunately in those units may not do well. So that’s what they’re worried about now. The good news is, most people do fine but we still have to practice the preventative measures and everyone has their part to take, including sheltering at home — so important. If the virus doesn’t have anyone to infect that’s how we stop it.

Q: The estimates about projected cases and fatalities are varying, do you feel we are getting a handle on this outbreak in the United States?

We still need to test more to get a better handle. So it’s going to flow, in New York, New Jersey, those are the higher amounts as it starts to wean down, other areas of the country will start to increase. At some point it will start to decrease. Yes, the estimates are all over the place because we’re not sure. What we do know is taking these precautions that have been outlined for all of us, whether your job was to stay at home or be on the front line, we all need to do our jobs to prevent this from spreading. You know, I’m still seeing people getting together. I saw a basketball game a few days ago. People you can’t stay together. Even if you feel well, this could transmit to someone else. So please, protect your neighbor.

Watch the video above for the full interview.