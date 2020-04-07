



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey recorded the state’s highest number of coronavirus-related deaths in a single day as Gov. Phil Murphy closed state and county parks. Officials announced 232 additional deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,232.

Murphy says there are 3,361 new COVID-19 cases as the statewide total climbed to 44,416.

“Sadly, we’ve lost another 232 of our fellow New Jerseyans to COVID-19-related complications,” Murphy said. “We don’t need to, nor do we want to, in any way lose any more members of our family. The best way we can protect this New Jersey family is by social distancing.”

"Extending this order ensures we will continue to take appropriate steps to protect the public health and welfare of New Jerseyans," the governor said.

Murphy is extending the public health emergency he initially declared on March 9 by 30 days.

“Extending this order ensures we will continue to take appropriate steps to protect the public health and welfare of New Jerseyans,” the governor said.

All state and county parks and forests across New Jersey are closed to further social distancing due to an abundance of gatherings.

“We’ve seen far too many instances in our parks where people are gathering and socializing in groups. We need to flatten the curve,” Murphy said. “I do not take this action lightly. Some of my fondest memories with my own children are beautiful spring days in parks playing soccer and enjoying our family.

“But my focus, and my sole mission in life right now, is the health of every New Jersey family.”

To further social distancing, Murphy signed an Executive Order closing all state parks and forests and county parks.

🏞️State parks and forests

🌳County parks We’ve seen far too many instances in our parks where people are gathering and socializing in groups. We need to #FlattenTheCurve. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 7, 2020

Murphy has spoken with other governors to discuss a more regional approach to mobilizing resources to fight the coronavirus or any future pandemic.

Murphy also signed an executive order to waive the 2019-2020 school year assessment requirements for eighth and 12th grade students due to COVID-19. The order was signed to make sure none of the students are left behind, or penalized, due to the pandemic.

Murphy signed an Executive Order waiving 2019-2020 school year assessment requirements for eighth and twelfth grade students due to COVID-19.



This will ensure that no student is left behind or unduly penalized due to these extraordinary circumstances. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 7, 2020

State health officials said Tuesday they’re developing a new statewide plan to address staff and equipment shortages at nursing homes, which have been hit hard by COVID-19.

“This will be a whole of government approach, it will cover from North Jersey to South Jersey,” Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said. “It will require, in some cases, to be moved around. And that’s extremely disturbing to elderly individuals.”

In an extraordinary effort to stop the spread of the virus, Logan Township in Gloucester Township will begin distributing free face masks to all of its 6,300 residents on Friday.

“We need to find a way to maybe Saran Wrap ourselves from this virus,” Logan Township Mayor Frank Minor said, “and flatten the curve as they talk about.”

The free face masks in Logan Township came by way of an anonymous donation from a local business.

A new drive-thru coronavirus testing site is set to open at Rowan College in Gloucester County on Wednesday. It will be open to symptomatic county residents by appointment only.

While taking further steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus, New Jersey officials say for the first time, they’re having preliminary discussions with neighboring states about what it will look like when they can reopen businesses and return to some sense of normal.

