By CBS3 Staff
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey recorded the state’s highest number of coronavirus-related deaths in a single day as the public health emergency has been extended. Officials announced 232 additional deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,232. Gov. Phil Murphy says there are 3,361 new COVID-19 cases as the statewide total climbed to 44,416.

“Sadly, we’ve lost another 232 of our fellow New Jerseyans to COVID-19-related complications, bringing our statewide total to 1,232,” Murphy said. 

Murphy is extending the public health emergency he initially declared on March 9 by 30 days.

“Extending this order ensures we will continue to take appropriate steps to protect the public health and welfare of New Jerseyans,” the governor said.

All state and county parks and forests across New Jersey are closed to further social distancing due to an abundance of gatherings.

“We’ve seen far too many instances in our parks where people are gathering and socializing in groups. We need to flatten the curve. I do not take this action lightly. Some of my fondest memories with my own children are beautiful spring days in parks playing soccer and enjoying our family. But my focus, and my sole mission in life right now, is the health of every New Jersey family,” Murphy said.

Murphy has spoken with other governors to discuss a more regional approach to mobilizing resources to fight the coronavirus or any future pandemic.

Murphy also signed an executive order to waive the 2019-2020 school year assessment requirements for eighth and 12th grade students due to COVID-19. The order was signed to make sure none of the students are left behind, or penalized, due to the pandemic.

A new drive-thru coronavirus testing site is set to open at Rowan College in Gloucester County on Wednesday. It will be open to symptomatic county residents by appointment only.

