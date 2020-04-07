CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, Local, Local TV, Montgomery County news


LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Exelon says three workers at the Limerick Generation Station in Montgomery County have tested positive for the coronavirus. Thirty-eight workers are in quarantine.

Last week, Montgomery County officials criticized Exelon’s decision to bring in more than 1,000 workers to complete a refueling project at the plant.

Exelon says it’s been taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including temperature checks before entry.

