Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A third SEPTA employee has died from COVID-19, TWU Local 234 President Willie Brown confirmed to Eyewitness News. Brown said SEPTA received news overnight on the passing of bus operator Michael Holt, of the Midvale Depot.
Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected
The first employee to die from COVID-19 was Theodore Nixon, who worked out of the Elmwood Trolly Depot. He died last week.
The second employee was Phillip Williams of the Southern Depot.
Brown says there are currently 46 confirmed positive cases within the SEPTA union. Brown added the union’s count of 46 comes from members who have called and informed them.
They are working on an honor system to keep their records.
You must log in to post a comment.