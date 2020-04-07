Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police sources tell Eyewitness News that officers are being told to wear a mask or a cloth covering to not only protect their co-workers but also any member of the public they may come into contact with. All 6,500 members of the force should be wearing a face covering.
But unfortunately, the department does not have the masks.
We’re told more information about officers wearing personal protective equipment should be announced by Commissioner Danielle Outlaw sometime Wednesday.
This comes just a few days following the death of Lt. Jimmy Walker due to COVID-19.
You must log in to post a comment.