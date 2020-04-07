



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is clamping down on people playing basketball instead of following social distancing guidelines. Many people are out of work and schools are closed, but some people actually think it’s OK to play basketball.

That’s happening at East Poplar Park despite a statewide stay-at-home order.

Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected

“There’s been more activity there than any given day,” Kristian Hellem said.

The only time Hellem leaves his East Poplar home is to walk his dog. But by 8th and Brown Streets, he often sees people gathering for all sorts of activities.

“Pickup basketball games, tennis matches, soccer games, you name it,” Hellem said. “It’s literally everything.”

East Poplar isn’t alone. Just last week, a photo provided to Eyewitness News by Councilmember Cherelle Parker shows people also shooting hoops at the Finley Recreation Center near West Oak Lane.

“Stay at home,” said Parker. “Practice social distancing.”

Parker has since had the rims removed at Finley and over the last several weeks, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department has taken down rims from more than 50 outside basketball courts all over the city.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES

Parker has suggestions for people if they want to do any physical activity.

“Take a walk around the block. Do some exercises in the house. Do what you can as long as you’re practicing social distancing,” Parker said.

Officials say 30 more courts will have basketball rims taken down this week.