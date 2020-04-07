NEWARK, Del. (CBS) – New Castle County police arrested a 54-year-old woman for allegedly yelling inside a store that she had tested positive for COVID -19. The incident last Friday caused the store at the Brookside Shopping Center on Marrows Road in Newark to be evacuated.
Witnesses told police the woman was telling everyone she had tested positive for the coronavirus and she did not care who she infected. They say people fled the store trying to avoid the woman.
When officers arrived at the store, they found Kelley Hines inside the store screaming and using profanity.
Police arrested Hines and took her to a local hospital for testing. She was cleared and charged with terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct.
Hines has since been released on bail.
