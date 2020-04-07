



DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Coronavirus cases in Delaware took another jump on Tuesday as health officials announced 145 new cases. There are now 928 COVID-19 cases in the state. One more death was also reported, bringing the state death toll to 16.

On Tuesday, the Delaware Department of Corrections announced its first inmate has tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say the inmate from James T. Vaughn Correctional Center is over the age of 60 and being monitored.

Two additional correctional officers assigned to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution have also tested positive for COVID-19.

There are now 571 cases in New Castle County, 147 in Kent County and 210 in Sussex County.

As cases continue to climb, a big focus in Delaware, and all around the country, is keeping hospitals and health care facilities from being overwhelmed. One of the primary concerns right now for hospitals is space — what to do if it runs out under a crush of patients.

Leaders in Delaware have been looking for space to house the sick and they’ve come up with some options.

One of the places they plan to rely on is Nemours-Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington.

Specifically, a gym at the hospital.

Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected

It has been converted into a mini field hospital to house adult patients who don’t have COVID-19, if other hospitals become overcrowded.

Eyewitness News got a look at the setup today and learned more about what’s being called an alternative care site, and also what kind of coronavirus patients will be sent there.

“We’ll be receiving very low acuity patients. Patients that generally just need some more time in the hospital and don’t require a lot of extra care,” Dr. Christopher Raab said. “I think the feeling overall is a little bit of apprehension because we have not done it before, but once you get working on the project and you see how everyone is pulling together, I think everyone is getting excited and ready to get to work if needed.”

The gymnasium will have a capacity of 38 hospital beds.

It is one of several alternative care sites in New Castle County.