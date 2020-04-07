DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware Gov. John Carney is trying to keep people from other states from visiting “The First State,” and possibly disregarding the state’s call for social distancing and other precautions. He is banning all temporary rentals in Delaware.
New restrictions are taking effect Tuesday at 8 p.m.
As part of an update to the state of emergency declaration, all short-term rentals will be banned. That includes vacation homes, hotels, motels, and condo rentals.
Commercial lodging will remain closed in Delaware through May 15, or until the health threat is over.
The order exempts certain Delawareans and essential workers.
Meanwhile, Nemours-Alred I. duPont Hospital for Children is making changes to deal with COVID-19 as the hospital has been designated an alternative care site.
It has converted a gymnasium into a mini-hospital to house adult COVID-19 patients, if other hospitals become overcrowded.
The gymnasium will have a capacity of 38 hospital beds.
You must log in to post a comment.