CBS announced plans today to launch a Sunday movie night in May, featuring five iconic and acclaimed feature films from the Paramount Pictures library.
Each week, CBS will give viewers the opportunity to revisit the following beloved films that remain a big part of the cultural zeitgeist: “Forrest Gump,” “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” “Mission: Impossible” and “Titanic.” Each of these cinematic triumphs stands the test of time and is filled with epic adventure, romance, death-defying stunts and Academy Award®-winning performances.
“It’s a five-week programming event with epic films, iconic stars and brilliant stories that viewers love…and love to watch together,” said Noriko Kelley, Executive Vice President, Program Planning and Scheduling, CBS Entertainment.
CBS’ SUNDAYS IN MAY FEATURE FILM SCHEDULE
May 3- “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT)
May 10- “Forrest Gump” (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT)
May 17- “Mission: Impossible” (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT)
May 24- “Titanic” (7:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT)
May 31- “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT)