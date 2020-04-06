TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) – A series of shootings over a four-hour period in Trenton left two people dead and five others injured, authorities said. It wasn’t clear if any of the three shootings on Sunday night were connected.

The first occurred around 5 p.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Bond Street. A large group of people were at the basketball court when several suspects approached from Bond Street and fired into the group through an empty lot. As many as 40 shots were reportedly fired.

One victim later died, authorities said, while a second man was struck in the torso and remains hospitalized.

A woman was then shot in the head around 7 p.m. during a street fight on Hoffman Avenue. She was taken to the hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Then around 9 p.m., another shooting happened on the 400 block of Garfield Avenue. Police say several people were hanging out in the area when a vehicle drove down the street and fired several shots.

One victim was struck in the hand, a second victim was struck in the leg, and a third victim was struck in the head. These three victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Officers then found a fourth victim in the backyard of one of the houses on Garfield Avenue. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information on these shootings, call police.

