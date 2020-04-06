Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA officials say one of three alleged suspects is in custody in connection to the alleged assault of a postal employee. On Monday, SEPTA Transit Police Chief Thomas Nestel tweeted a photo of an alleged attacker authorities wanted to speak with in connection to the assault.
In the tweet, Nestle also says a second suspect will be in custody shortly.
The alleged assault happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Broad Street Line platform at City Hall.
According to police, surveillance video captured the attack and shows the suspects striking the postal worker as he fell to the ground.
Anyone with information is urged to call 215-686-3093.
