PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Residents in Philadelphia’s Roxborough neighborhood honored a local leader who passed away last week. More than 100 cars met at the Andorra shopping center parking lot on Sunday and drove past the home of the late Denny Meyers.
Those who knew Meyers say he was a community servant, who passed away suddenly on April 2 — two days shy of his 60th birthday.
Meyers is remembered as someone who mentored local youth and helped raise more than $1 million to save the historic Saint John the Baptist Church.
