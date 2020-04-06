PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Flyers Charities announced Monday that the organization is donating $250,000 to Philabundance to help fight hunger across the Delaware Valley. The donation will allow Philabundance to provide meals for 160,000 people who are dealing with food insecurity in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Prior to COVID-19, approximately 700,000 people across our nine-county service area went to bed at night not knowing where their next meal would come from,” said Philabundance Chief Development Officer Sara Hertz. “Several weeks into the COVID-19 pandemic, that number is steadily increasing. This generous donation will help us purchase shelf stable and perishable food items, providing meals for thousands of children, families and seniors in need. We are beyond grateful for this donation and appreciate the continued support of the Flyers organization.”
The Flyers organization has also announced future in-person support at Philabundance distribution centers as a part of the donation.
The Flyers Charities donation follows last week’s donation of $250,000 by the Philadelphia 76ers and the Sixers Youth Foundation. Between the two teams, the funds provided will be enough for Philabundance to feed 320,000 people in the Philadelphia region.
