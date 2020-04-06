



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lost in what has been a wild start to 2020 is the fact that a new decade is upon us. As such, the Pro Football Hall of Fame has compiled its roster of best players of the 2010s. The Philadelphia Eagles are well represented.

In a decade that saw the end of the Andy Reid era, the flash in a pan Chip Kelly years and the franchise’s first Super Bowl win under Doug Pederson in 2018, four Eagles have made the cut. Former left tackle Jason Peters, former running backs LeSean McCoy and Darren Sproles, and current defensive tackle Fletcher Cox are all part of the 53-man roster.

Peters, a stalwart on the left side of the offensive line for the team throughout the decade, earned his only All-Pro nods (2011 & 2013) and six Pro Bowl selections in the 2010s. The 38-year-old parted ways with the team this offseason after 11 years in the midnight green.

The 31-year-old McCoy broke out in his sophomore campaign in 2010 with 1,080 yards rushing, 592 yards receiving and nine total touchdowns. He would go on to be selected to the Pro Bowl six times (three with Eagles) and earned All Pro nods in 2011 and 2013. In his five years with the Eagles to start the decade, he rushed for over 6,100 yards added another 1,974 receiving and totaled 50 touchdowns in a Birds uniform.

For Sproles, he made his mark as a do everything back for the Chargers, Saints and Eagles in the decade earning all three of his Pro Bowl selections in an Eagles uniform in 2014, 2015 and 2016. The 36-year-old announced his retirement at the end of the 2019 season ending a 14 year career.

Finally, Fletcher Cox gets the nod on the defensive line despite not joining the league until 2012. In his eight seasons with the Eagles, Cox has missed just three games while tallying 48 sacks, 121 quarterback hits, 11 forced fumbles and 11 fumble recoveries. A five-time Pro Bowler and 2018 1st team All Pro, Cox continues to be the main building block along the team’s defensive line.