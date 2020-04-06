CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A long-term care living facility is the latest place to be plagued by the coronavirus. On Monday, health officials in Cape May County announced 15 residents and 11 staff members at Victoria Manor on Bayshore Road in North Cape May have tested positive for COVID-19.
So far, no deaths have been reported.
Staff and residents who do not have serious symptoms are monitored and medically isolated but not hospitalized.
“Public Health has been preparing for the possibility of outbreaks happening in skilled nursing facilities and other congregate care settings, and we have provided clear guidance for facilities in responding and controlling the spread of illness,” Assistant Director of Public Health Nursing, Mary Tighe said. “We in conjunction with the New Jersey Department of Health are working closely with the facilities now to protect residents and staff.”
In the meantime, the facility is continuing to follow all CDC guidelines for disease outbreaks in long-term health care facilities, including deep cleaning on a regular basis.
Over 99 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Cape May County, including one death.
