HAMILTON, N.J. (CBS) — Hamilton police say a 52-year-old man is facing a number of charges after threatening to infect officers with the coronavirus after being arrested for driving while intoxicated. Police say they were called to the 1200 block of South Olden Avenue on April 5 for reports of an accident involving a vehicle into a house.
When officers arrived, they say Dennis Steward attempted to walk away from the scene before being placed under arrest.
As Steward was being transported to a nearby hospital, officials say Steward became aggressive and told medical staff he had COVID-19 and intended to “infect everyone with the virus.”
Once inside the hospital, Steward allegedly began spitting in the direction of officers and hospital staff. An officer was eventually spat on by Steward.
Steward was then sedated and evaluated before being released back in to police custody.
He now faces a number of charges, including DUI and terroristic threats.
Steward is awaiting arraignment at the Mercer County Correctional Facility.
You must log in to post a comment.