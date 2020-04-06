Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — United and Delta Airlines are now offering more flexibility to customers rescheduling flights due to the coronavirus outbreak. United says customers can now use travel credits any time over the next two years.
Customers usually only have one year to use flight credits.
Delta is allowing its passengers to re-book April or May flights without feeds through May of 2022.
Several airlines have canceled flights to cope with a big decline in demand since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak.
