Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Trader Joe’s says it’s temporarily closing several of its locations for extra COVID-19 cleaning. This includes both of its Center City locations.
Trader Joe’s on 2121 Market St. will be closed Monday and will reopen on Tuesday.
Trader Joe’s on 1324 Arch St. will be closed on Tuesday and will reopen on Wednesday.
The company says the cleaning and sanitization are precautionary.
Trader Joe’s will pay all crew members for their scheduled shifts during the closures.
You must log in to post a comment.